02/14/2018 08:06 am ET

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Without Dogs Is Actually Very Entertaining

“I don’t know why this is funny, but it is."

By Lee Moran

The prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show would be nothing without its star canines, right?

Wrong.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night, the late-night host showed a segment where the pooches were edited out of footage filmed at the world-renowned contest, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this week.

“I like to watch the humans who participate in it,” Kimmel said. “I don’t know why this is funny, but it is,” he added.

And doggone it if the resulting footage isn’t pretty entertaining.

Check it out above.

