12/19/2017 08:08 am ET

You Better !&*@#%! Watch Jimmy Kimmel's 2017 'Unnecessary Censorship'

Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson and Tom Brady are among the foul-mouthed and famous in this year's funny collection.
By Ron Dicker

For many people, 2017 belongs in the gutter.

So it’s only right that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” put the words of prominent people there as well.

In the show’s annual “This Year In Unnecessary Censorship” clip on Monday, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, quarterback Tom Brady and others all appear to talk or act dirty on TV, thanks to timely bleeps and blurs.

Even Magic Johnson and SpongeBob SquarePants weren’t safe.

Watch the $@!!* $#&! bit above.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
