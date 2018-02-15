ABC talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel continues to rib rival NBC for not sharing its Winter Olympics footage with him. He’s been fighting back with his own version of the games by using YouTube clips and “pretending” they’re real.
“I think they’re even better than the expensive Olympics,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday.
The ice performer featured this time doesn’t win points for style but does earn props for just staying upright ― almost. Watch above.
