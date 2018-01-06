Figure Skater Fires Up Crowd With DJ Snake And Lil Jon Song Routine

Jimmy Ma really brought the hype to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The 22-year-old New Yorker left the crowd at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, wanting more on Thursday after he performed his routine to DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2013 hit “Turn Down For What.”

Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships. pic.twitter.com/ywMuM0vM88 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) January 5, 2018

“The whole point was to get people hyped,” Ma told USA TODAY. “Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”

The audience’s response was “amazing” and “the energy was great,” he added to BuzzFeed. Here’s how some fans inside the arena reacted to his routine:

Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music pic.twitter.com/6gyIn0u0zq — Marni Gallagher (@crossthefingers) January 5, 2018

Ma’s performance earned him 11th place on the men’s singles competition leaderboard, meaning he’ll likely miss out on a place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The championships conclude Monday.

But he did win a place in many people’s hearts online:

Jimmy Ma just turned down for what! 🔥 — Jeremy Abbott (@jeremyabbottpcf) January 5, 2018

Just when you think you’ve seen it all...figure skater Jimmy Ma skates to “Turn Down For What” at U.S. Nationals. The crowd went nuts when the beat dropped. Yes, modern music is fun!! #USChamps18 pic.twitter.com/KpXGHpFG4L — Jackie Pepper ✊🏽☮️ (@Jackie_Pepper) January 5, 2018

If he’s not your new favourite athlete for 2018 you’re dead to me. #TurnUpForWhat #JimmyMa https://t.co/kirgj2xs3b — Florence Masoe (@FlorenceMasoe) January 6, 2018

@USATODAY The new bad boy of figure skating...an ice devouring sex tornado pic.twitter.com/u6zquozBJF — person of interest (@deepestofstates) January 5, 2018