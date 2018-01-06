Figure Skater Fires Up Crowd With DJ Snake And Lil Jon Song Routine

Jimmy Ma really brought the hype to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
The 22-year-old New Yorker left the crowd at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, wanting more on Thursday after he performed his routine to DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2013 hit “Turn Down For What.”
“The whole point was to get people hyped,” Ma told USA TODAY. “Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”
The audience’s response was “amazing” and “the energy was great,” he added to BuzzFeed. Here’s how some fans inside the arena reacted to his routine:
Ma’s performance earned him 11th place on the men’s singles competition leaderboard, meaning he’ll likely miss out on a place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The championships conclude Monday.
But he did win a place in many people’s hearts online:
The International Skating Union changed its rules to also allow skaters to perform to songs with lyrics, rather than solely classical pieces, in 2014.