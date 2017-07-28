'Drag Race' Star Jinkx Monsoon Opens Up About Being Non-Binary

It’s been four years since Jinkx Monsoon won the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and took home the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
Since that win, she has remained one of the most recognizable faces in the world of drag, touring internationally with her cabaret-style approach to drag. After her win, the star came out as non-binary.
“My gender does not fit into the box assigned to my genitalia. I lie somewhere between the lines,” she said in 2014.
Jinx now uses they/them pronouns when not in drag and she/her while in drag.
And in a series of tweets on Tuesday, the star decided to open up more about her decision to come out as non-binary and the relationship between her gender identity and her drag career.
Jink’s tweets highlight the vast spectrum of identities in the drag world. The nuance is important, especially as people tend to assume drag is only performed by cisgender gay men.