Prince William Presents J.K. Rowling With Royal Companion Of Honor Award

The royal family has just presented J.K. Rowling with a Companion of Honor award at Buckingham Palace.

The “Harry Potter” author received the prestigious award from Prince William on Tuesday, as recognition of her services to literature and philanthropy.

"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege."



Congratulations to @jk_rowling who today became a Companion of Honour for her services to literature & philanthropy. pic.twitter.com/d1W35JYTBz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

According to the royal family, King George V founded the Order of the Companions of Honor in 1917, and the queen names recipients of the award “who have made a major contribution in their field.”

Rowling said in a statement that she was “deeply honored and proud” to receive the honor.

ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images J.K. Rowling, accompanied by her husband Neil Murray, poses with her medal.