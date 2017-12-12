ENTERTAINMENT
Prince William Presents J.K. Rowling With Royal Companion Of Honor Award

The prestigious award is given to people who have made major contributions in their field.
By Jenna Amatulli

The royal family has just presented J.K. Rowling with a Companion of Honor award at Buckingham Palace.

The “Harry Potter” author received the prestigious award from Prince William on Tuesday, as recognition of her services to literature and philanthropy.

According to the royal family, King George V founded the Order of the Companions of Honor in 1917, and the queen names recipients of the award “who have made a major contribution in their field.” 

Rowling said in a statement that she was “deeply honored and proud” to receive the honor.

“To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege,” she said.

ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images
J.K. Rowling, accompanied by her husband Neil Murray, poses with her medal.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story indicated Prince William had named J.K. Rowling a Royal Companion of Honor. In fact, the queen conferred the title of honor on Rowling this summer, and Prince William presented it Tuesday.

