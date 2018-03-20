J. K. Rowling Has Magical Message For 'Harry Potter' Fan With Depression

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling tweeted some heartfelt words for a fan with depression.
Someone named Sally said on Twitter Monday that she was rereading the Potter books during “another bout of severe depression” to “strengthen my Patronus.” She thanked Rowling “for the magical escape that’s always there when it’s needed.”
Rowling saw the message, and replied with this magical response:
“These stories saved their author, too,” wrote Rowling, who has often spoken about coping with depression while writing the fantasy novel series.
“Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people,” Rowling added. “Keep that Patronus powerful.”
Another tweeter named Sara then praised Rowling’s stories for helping her through tough times, and asked which books the author turned to in times of need.
“When I’m really stressed or overwhelmed I turn to biographies of people who’ve led turbulent lives,” Rowling answered. “I find it soothing and inspiring to read about people who’ve endured and overcome.”
It’s not the first time Rowling has used Twitter to comfort fans with depression.
In 2015, she had this response to someone who asked “what would you say to someone who has failed to find meaning and wants to finally give up?”
Last year, she told another tweeter that “some of the most gifted, successful and gorgeous people I know suffer/have suffered with depression.”
“You are not alone,” she added. “Have a hug.”
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.