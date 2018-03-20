J. K. Rowling Has Magical Message For 'Harry Potter' Fan With Depression

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling tweeted some heartfelt words for a fan with depression.

Someone named Sally said on Twitter Monday that she was rereading the Potter books during “another bout of severe depression” to “strengthen my Patronus.” She thanked Rowling “for the magical escape that’s always there when it’s needed.”

Rowling saw the message, and replied with this magical response:

Those stories saved their author, too. Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people. Keep that Patronus powerful ✨ https://t.co/d9ByD4WtCo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 19, 2018

“These stories saved their author, too,” wrote Rowling, who has often spoken about coping with depression while writing the fantasy novel series.

“Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people,” Rowling added. “Keep that Patronus powerful.”

Another tweeter named Sara then praised Rowling’s stories for helping her through tough times, and asked which books the author turned to in times of need.

To tell you the truth, when I'm really stressed or overwhelmed I turn to biographies of people who've led turbulent lives. I find it soothing and inspiring to read about people who've endured and overcome. https://t.co/oGDFHH5dzG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 19, 2018

“When I’m really stressed or overwhelmed I turn to biographies of people who’ve led turbulent lives,” Rowling answered. “I find it soothing and inspiring to read about people who’ve endured and overcome.”

It’s not the first time Rowling has used Twitter to comfort fans with depression.

In 2015, she had this response to someone who asked “what would you say to someone who has failed to find meaning and wants to finally give up?”

.@BrocaesarTV And I'd say, the world is full of wonderful things you haven't seen yet. Don't ever give up on the chance of seeing them. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 4, 2015

Last year, she told another tweeter that “some of the most gifted, successful and gorgeous people I know suffer/have suffered with depression.”

“You are not alone,” she added. “Have a hug.”

Some of the most gifted, successful and gorgeous people I know suffer/have suffered with depression. You are not alone. Have a hug xxxx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 8, 2017