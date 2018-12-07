J.K. Rowling sarcastically joked about preserving President Donald Trump’s Friday Twitter rant as source material for a future “character of quiet strength.”
“Twitter really is an amazing resource for a writer,” wrote the Harry Potter author, alongside screenshots of Trump’s typo-laden tirade against special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Rowling said “these screen caps will be a useful reference should I need to create a character of quiet strength, facing his tribulations calmly, fortified by his clear conscience.”
Rowling has previously claimed her most evil Potter character, Voldemort, is “nowhere near as bad“ as Trump. Last month, she used a quote from George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 to bash White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.