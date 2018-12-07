ENTERTAINMENT
J.K. Rowling Turns Donald Trump's Latest Twitter Rant Into Taunting Character Study

The Harry Potter author joked about preserving Trump's tweets as "an amazing resource for a writer."
By Lee Moran

J.K. Rowling sarcastically joked about preserving President Donald Trump’s Friday Twitter rant as source material for a future “character of quiet strength.” 

“Twitter really is an amazing resource for a writer,” wrote the Harry Potter author, alongside screenshots of Trump’s typo-laden tirade against special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Rowling said “these screen caps will be a useful reference should I need to create a character of quiet strength, facing his tribulations calmly, fortified by his clear conscience.”

Her post was well received by fans:

Rowling has previously claimed her most evil Potter character, Voldemort, is “nowhere near as bad“ as Trump. Last month, she used a quote from George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 to bash White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

