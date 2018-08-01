CULTURE & ARTS
08/01/2018

J.K. Rowling Taunts Donald Trump With Lewis Carroll Tweedledee Quote

"That is a serious literary burn!"
By Lee Moran

J.K. Rowling used the words of 19th century English writer Lewis Carroll to poke fun at President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The Harry Potter author mocked the head-scratching logic that Trump often uses to defend himself from criticism by tweeting this line from Carroll’s 1871 novel Through The Looking-Glass:

Unsurprisingly, Rowling’s post was well received by her fans:

Rowling has not been shy about criticizing Trump over his favorite social media platform, and most recently threw shade at him by laughing at his expert writing skills boast.

