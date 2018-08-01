J.K. Rowling used the words of 19th century English writer Lewis Carroll to poke fun at President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
The Harry Potter author mocked the head-scratching logic that Trump often uses to defend himself from criticism by tweeting this line from Carroll’s 1871 novel Through The Looking-Glass:
Unsurprisingly, Rowling’s post was well received by her fans:
Rowling has not been shy about criticizing Trump over his favorite social media platform, and most recently threw shade at him by laughing at his expert writing skills boast.