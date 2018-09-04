J.K. Rowling Surprises Scottish Couple By Photobombing Their Wedding

J.K. Rowling made a Scottish couple’s wedding day even more memorable when she photobombed their wedding last month.

Photographer Matt Fothergill was shooting the Aug. 26 nuptials of Nick and John at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House when the pair got a surprise visit from Rowling, who happened to be attending another event at the venue that day.

As the couple made their way outside for the photo shoot, they noticed Rowling en route to her car ― at which point Fothergill says he “self-nominated” himself to go and ask her for a photo.

Matt Fothergill/Matt E. Photography Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling surprised two Scottish newlyweds by posing with them on their wedding day.

“She said yes, of course, and then when she saw the guys, she was so cool,” he told HuffPost. “She just strode right up to them with the biggest smile and gave them both a big squeeze and wished them every health and happiness.”

The Harry Potter author’s appearance, he added, more than made up for the day’s overcast, rainy weather. While Fothergill and his subjects held it together during the shoot, the trio began “fanboying very loudly and animatedly” almost immediately after Rowling bid her farewell.

Matt Fothergill/Matt E Photography “She just strode right up to them with the biggest smile and gave them both a big squeeze and wished them every health and happiness,” photographer Matt Fothergill said of Rowling.

The resulting photos have helped put Fothergill, who has been photographing weddings since 2012 with his company, Matt.E.Photography, on the international map, too. The images have since appeared in The Scotsman, Out magazine and Pink News, along with other media outlets.

Matt Fothergill/Matt E Photography Fothergill called the encounter "a truly epic, meet-your-hero moment” for both him and his clients.

“I’d loved to have said we were super cool about the whole thing, but I’m pretty sure she heard us squealing with delight,” he said. “She was so, so cool [and] really sweet and it’s something myself and my clients are gonna treasure for our whole lives.”