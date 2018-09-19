BOOKS
09/19/2018 08:29 am ET

J.K. Rowling Confirms Harry Potter Fan Theory About Hermione Once And For All

"Theory correct."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is done with fans mispronouncing character Hermione Granger’s first name.

So, she decided to make it crystal clear in the fourth book of her fantasy novel series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, published in 2000. 

Rowling wrote a passage in which Granger teaches Bulgarian Quidditch star Viktor Krum the correct way to articulate Hermione’s first name (Her-My-Oh-Nee) so fans would get it right.

Rowling confirmed the fan theory on Twitter Tuesday, after user @atulaak suggested the scene was included solely “to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum.”

Rowling replied:

Others on Twitter predictably delighted at the confirmation:

 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Harry Potter Hermione Granger J. K. Rowling Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
J.K. Rowling Confirms Harry Potter Fan Theory About Hermione Once And For All
CONVERSATIONS