J.K. Rowling Confirms Harry Potter Fan Theory About Hermione Once And For All

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is done with fans mispronouncing character Hermione Granger’s first name.
So, she decided to make it crystal clear in the fourth book of her fantasy novel series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, published in 2000.
Rowling wrote a passage in which Granger teaches Bulgarian Quidditch star Viktor Krum the correct way to articulate Hermione’s first name (Her-My-Oh-Nee) so fans would get it right.
Rowling confirmed the fan theory on Twitter Tuesday, after user @atulaak suggested the scene was included solely “to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum.”
