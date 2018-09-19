J.K. Rowling Confirms Harry Potter Fan Theory About Hermione Once And For All

So, she decided to make it crystal clear in the fourth book of her fantasy novel series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, published in 2000.

Rowling wrote a passage in which Granger teaches Bulgarian Quidditch star Viktor Krum the correct way to articulate Hermione’s first name (Her-My-Oh-Nee) so fans would get it right.

Rowling confirmed the fan theory on Twitter Tuesday, after user @atulaak suggested the scene was included solely “to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum.”

Theory: @jk_rowling included that passage on how to pronounce Hermione's name in Goblet of Fire just to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum. — Atulaa (@atulaak) September 17, 2018

My 7 year old brain read it as Her-Me-Own!! It wasn’t until I watched a Oprah interview that I understood I was saying it wrong all along. — Nicole Dodson (@NKDsoooCoolyaya) September 18, 2018

Hermione would be proud pic.twitter.com/Y2xe5fKSFr — Abby (@ADaydreamAway47) September 18, 2018

Now teach us how to enunciate the spells so they actually work! :3 — 🌟WONDER LION🌟 (@Lionel_Layton) September 18, 2018

My Dad, to this day, still calls her “HER-MONEY” and like, she’s only been my favourite fictional character since I was TEN👏 FATHER👏SIXTEEN YEARS👏 pic.twitter.com/Wb3iRHJxwv — Megan Flockhart (@meganflockhart) September 18, 2018