The creator of a magical community thinks President Donald Trump is living in a fantasy world.

After Trump lashed out at NBC News on Twitter Wednesday, J.K. Rowling summed up the president’s response to “fake news” in a single tweet, posting an image that showed all of Trump’s tweets about NBC and pairing it with a hilarious caption.

“His harshest critics must acknowledge that @realDonaldTrump shows true leadership in the war on reality,” she wrote.

His harshest critics must acknowledge that @realDonaldTrump shows true leadership in the war on reality. pic.twitter.com/mKAZRYPc2Q — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 4, 2017

The president’s latest attack on the media comes after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held an impromptu press conference Wednesday, where he responded to a NBC News report that alleged he had threatened to quit his job and called Trump a “moron” over the summer.

During the presser, Tillerson praised the president, calling him “smart,” and said he would never leave his post. Yet Tillerson never denied that he called Trump any names.

Trump then dubbed NBC News “fake.”

NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Rowling’s tweet comes a day after the president tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd of Hurricane Maria survivors during his first visit to Puerto Rico after the storm devastated the U.S. island territory two weeks ago.

It was a move that the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, called “terrible and abominable.”

This is also not Rowling’s first foray into Trump-related criticism.