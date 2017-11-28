J. K. Rowling Epically Shuts Down Article Calling Meghan Markle 'Unsuitable'

The Spectator shared the following piece by contributor Melanie McDonagh to its website on Monday after the news broke that the British royal had popped the question to the American “Suits” actress:

Meghan Markle is unsuitable as Prince Harry's wife for the same reason that Wallis Simpson was unsuitable: she’s divorced and Harry’s grandmother is supreme governor of the CofE

McDonagh’s article suggested that Markle, who will become the first American to officially marry a British royal when they tie the knot in Spring 2018, was “unsuitable as Prince Harry’s wife” because she is divorced.

“Obviously, seventy years ago, Meghan Markle would have been the kind of woman the Prince would have had for a mistress, not a wife,” McDonagh wrote.

It was not received well on Twitter, with many people pointing out that Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, divorced Princess Diana. They also noted that Prince Charles later married the also divorced Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now the Duchess of Cornwall.

Someone better tell Prince Charles. Camilla's a divorcee too. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) November 27, 2017

The Church of England was founded so a king could divorce... https://t.co/TmsuqJPQs7 — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 27, 2017

Harry’s father is married to a divorced woman. — Jude Middleton (@gippsroad) November 27, 2017

Prince Charles is divorced. Soon he will be supreme governor of the CoE. The CoE don't care. — Ali L (@Alichat66) November 28, 2017

who died and made Melanie McDonagh pope? — Ian Morrison (@Ianimitable) November 27, 2017

You're right Melanie McDonagh: your @spectator piece is a churlish, miserable sourpuss piece and a half. Prince great bloke who deserves better. If you can't be nice, say nothing. — Susie (@Susannah_J) November 27, 2017

Rowling, also a divorcée, appeared to have the final say when she posted this single hashtag in support of the newly engaged couple: