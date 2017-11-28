J. K. Rowling Epically Shuts Down Article Calling Meghan Markle 'Unsuitable'

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling has fiercely hit back at a British magazine article that criticized Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.
The Spectator shared the following piece by contributor Melanie McDonagh to its website on Monday after the news broke that the British royal had popped the question to the American “Suits” actress:
McDonagh’s article suggested that Markle, who will become the first American to officially marry a British royal when they tie the knot in Spring 2018, was “unsuitable as Prince Harry’s wife” because she is divorced.
“Obviously, seventy years ago, Meghan Markle would have been the kind of woman the Prince would have had for a mistress, not a wife,” McDonagh wrote.
It was not received well on Twitter, with many people pointing out that Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, divorced Princess Diana. They also noted that Prince Charles later married the also divorced Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now the Duchess of Cornwall.
Rowling, also a divorcée, appeared to have the final say when she posted this single hashtag in support of the newly engaged couple:
Avada Kedavra!