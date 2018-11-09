J.K. Rowling Roasts Sarah Huckabee Sanders With George Orwell '1984' Quote

J.K. Rowling went full 1984 to bash White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday.
The Harry Potter author tweeted a sentence from George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel after Sanders circulated a doctored video that she falsely claimed showed CNN reporter Jim Acosta manhandling an intern during a fiery press conference exchange with Trump.
“And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth,” Rowling wrote, referencing Orwell’s tale about a society controlled by a lurking totalitarian dictator.
Many Rowling fans agreed with her analysis: