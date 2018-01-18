J. K. Rowling Shoots Down 'Harry Potter' Myth About Her College Town

Author J. K. Rowling just killed off a Harry Potter-related urban legend.

Locals in Exeter, southwest England, have for years boasted that The Old Firehouse pub in the city provided the inspiration for the fictional The Leaky Cauldron in Rowling’s hit fantasy novels.

But there’s a slight problem. As Rowling herself revealed via Twitter on Wednesday, she’s “never visited this pub in my life.”

If you want real fantasy, go to an estate agent. Never visited this pub in my life. https://t.co/vzZcIejJVH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 17, 2018

Rowling dispelled the legend in response to an article on the Devon Live news website about the sale of the pub, which touted the venue’s supposed literary connection.

Devon pub which inspired @jk_rowling is sold to London firm

https://t.co/81iu9Y0Yiu — Whats On Devon Live (@WhatsOnDevonL) January 17, 2018

Rowling did attend the city’s Exeter University in the mid-1980s, so it’s easy to understand how such a myth may have taken hold.

After all, the university’s own Harry Potter Society held a banquet at the pub in 2017, and multiple websites have heralded the (now debunked) connection.

Thank you to everyone who attended the RAG x Harry Potter Banquet last night at the Old Firehouse! We hope you had as much fun as we did!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UUBvEBAp6D — Harry Potter Society (@HPsocExeter) September 21, 2017

Rowling’s revelation stunned the city’s students and alumni, including the Harry Potter Society, which asked her “why would you crush our dreams like this.”

Why would you crush our dreams like this — Harry Potter Society (@HPsocExeter) January 17, 2018

Noooo I went to Exeter uni and it was a widely known (non-)fact that you frequented here — Dan Cash (@TheDanCash) January 17, 2018

Ruined my day and possibly my year https://t.co/JZiYtLTq78 — Caoimhe Tapper (@caoimhetapperx) January 17, 2018

my whole uni experience has been a lie https://t.co/Ls9cNFUboj — Ellie (@EleanorRose1313) January 17, 2018

I just found out that my favourite pub in Exeter did not inspire Harry Potter's 'The Leaky Cauldron' after all. I am now questioning all that I once thought was knowledge. https://t.co/FEj2ejmy15 — Anna North (@AnnaNorthActor) January 17, 2018

WHAT. NO. Exeter Uni does their Harry Potter Socials there and it’s all a lie 😭 — Daniela 🎬 (@danielaRD_15) January 17, 2018

The Old Firehouse did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. But Rowling later doubled down on her statement by listing the drinking establishments she had frequented during her time in the city: