J.K. Rowling Has 1 Piece Of Advice For 'A**hole' Twitter Troll

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling dispensed some valuable writing tips via Twitter early Tuesday:
She then issued some words of wisdom for a troll, who responded to her initial tweet by blasting her writing and political convictions.
“Try being less of an asshole,” Rowling fired back, after politely answering the troll’s first two questions.
The Scotland-based writer has in recent years become a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote to leave the European Union.
