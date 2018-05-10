J.K. Rowling zinged President Donald Trump on Wednesday with a gibe about his handwriting.
The Harry Potter author shared a screenshot of a tweet asking why Trump’s signature was “so big” next to one from a graphology website explaining the negative traits associated with people who have large handwriting.
Handwriting-graphology.com claims that people who have large handwriting may be “arrogant,” “conceited” and “haughty” with “tyrant tendencies” and a “phony personality that may become megalomaniac with lack of a critical sense.”
“I didn’t believe in graphology until about three minutes ago,” Rowling replied.
Last month, Rowling likened Trump to a Boggart — the shape-shifting Harry Potter character who takes the form “of whatever most frightens the person who encounters it.”