05/10/2018 05:24 am ET

J.K. Rowling Taunts 'Haughty' Donald Trump With Handwriting Gibe

"I didn't believe in graphology until about three minutes ago."
By Lee Moran
J.K. Rowling zinged President Donald Trump on Wednesday with a gibe about his handwriting.

The Harry Potter author shared a screenshot of a tweet asking why Trump’s signature was “so big” next to one from a graphology website explaining the negative traits associated with people who have large handwriting.

Handwriting-graphology.com claims that people who have large handwriting may be “arrogant,” “conceited” and “haughty” with “tyrant tendencies” and a “phony personality that may become megalomaniac with lack of a critical sense.”

“I didn’t believe in graphology until about three minutes ago,” Rowling replied.

Her post was well-received:

Last month, Rowling likened Trump to a Boggart — the shape-shifting Harry Potter character who takes the form “of whatever most frightens the person who encounters it.”

