What would it take to successfully summon J.K. Rowling?
The Harry Potter author said people need just five things in order to call her via a magic salt circle ― including a specific Donald Trump-themed item.
Yes. All that’s required is “a mug of tea, a black ink pen, Big Red chewing gum, a West Highland Terrier and something stupid Trump said.”
Rowling, who was joining in with a viral Twitter trend with her post, did not elaborate on how Trump’s comments should be brought into the circle ― leading some folks to suggest using printouts of his tweets.
The Trump-themed zing went down well with the writer’s fans:
Rowling took it upon herself to rewrite one of Trump’s angry tweets in August:
And in July, she mocked the president with the words of late English writer Lewis Carroll: