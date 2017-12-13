J.K. Rowling Suggests To Roy Moore That God Is A Black Woman

Mic drop.

Author J.K. Rowling was among the many thrilled by Democrat Doug Jones’ victory over Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s Senate special election on Tuesday. And she used Twitter to needle the loser.

“Narrator’s voice: Roy was right. God was in control. What he didn’t realise was, She’s black,” she tweeted.

According to exit polls, much of Jones’ win can be attributed to him carrying 96 percent of the black vote. Indeed, early Wednesday morning the hashtag #BlackWomen began trending on Twitter when users noticed that 98 percent of black women voters supported Jones.

Moore — accused by several women of sexual misconduct — refused to accept defeat on Tuesday night. He told supporters at his election rally in Montgomery, Alabama, that God may still play a role in the Senate race, which preliminary final results showed he lost by 1.5 percentage points.

“Realize when the vote is this close that it’s not over,” a rambling Moore told his supporters, suggesting he might push for a recount (which under Alabama law it appears his campaign would have to finance).

“We also know that God is always in control,” he said.

He added: “That’s what we’ve got to do, is wait on God and let this process play out.”