J.Lo And A-Rod Will Each Donate $25,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are using their power couple status to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

On Tuesday, the two stars pledged to donate $25,000 each to relief efforts for victims of the storm via an Instagram video.

“We’ve been watching everything that’s been going on down in Houston and our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced,” Lopez says in the video. “All the victims, seeing these pictures of children and all footage, it’s just devastating and we just want to do our part to help.”

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Rodriguez adds that it’s their “opportunity to come together as one to help all the great families in distress down in Houston. We’re praying for you.” Lopez also urged others to give what they can by following a Red Cross link she added to the caption.