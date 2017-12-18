Jenny,

I’m sorry that tabloids have always tried to erase your impact

DailyMail miswrites your booty as the main attraction, and not just the tail of a lion.

Like we get it!

Even at 48, you’re still a snack!

But you’re the mofongo and a glass of coquito too.

Your beauty and booty are both captivating,

like the telenovelas that our abuelas lived through.

But they forget you floated from In Living Color Fly girl

to an It Girl putting color where people were too comfortable with its absence.

Caramel demanding to stick out in scenes that would rather settle for vanilla bean.

You have become an American Idol and Latina dream;

a crossover when they would rather divide us.