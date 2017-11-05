JLo proves she is Jenny from the Block no Longer

Jennifer Lopez has certainly come a long way since her ‘Jenny from the Block’ days. She is the current cover star of Vanity Fair’s December issue, gracing the magazine alongside her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez in a variety of beautiful photographs shot by Mario Testino.

When JLo is not sprinting through airport terminals or whizzing down Rodeo Drive in her velour tracksuit, giant hoop earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti stud trainers (you can take the girl out of the Bronx...) she is working - either in the music studio, on the set of her much raved about show, ‘Shades of Blue’ or on many occasions on the red carpet too. Here are 9 jaw dropping times Jennifer Lopez radiated pure, Hollywood glamour on the red carpet - Prepare to be dazzled.