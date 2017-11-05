Hannah Last, Contributor
Fashion Features Writer

JLo proves she is Jenny from the Block no Longer

11/05/2017 11:46 am ET
Jlo proves she is the queen of the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez has certainly come a long way since her ‘Jenny from the Block’ days. She is the current cover star of Vanity Fair’s December issue, gracing the magazine alongside her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez in a variety of beautiful photographs shot by Mario Testino.

When JLo is not sprinting through airport terminals or whizzing down Rodeo Drive in her velour tracksuit, giant hoop earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti stud trainers (you can take the girl out of the Bronx...) she is working - either in the music studio, on the set of her much raved about show, ‘Shades of Blue’ or on many occasions on the red carpet too. Here are 9 jaw dropping times Jennifer Lopez radiated pure, Hollywood glamour on the red carpet - Prepare to be dazzled.

The Vanity Fair December issue is available from all newsagents now.

Pinterest
Wearing a floor length purple number on the 2017 Grammy’s red carpet.
Glamour
Wearing Valentino at the 2003 Oscars.
Getty
Who remember’ this classic look from the 2015 Oscars?
She Mazzing
Jlo looked fantastic at the 2014 Golden Globes in this Zuhair Murad creation.
Pinterest
When you attend the Met Gala with Donatella, you wear Versace.
Pop Sugar
Elegant and refined at the People’s Choice Awards this year.
NY Daily News
Jennifer chose Marchesa as her designer of choice for the 2010 Met Gala.
Pinterest
JLo at the 2007 Academy Awards.
Getty
And finally...who can leave out this infamous look from the 2000 Grammy’s? It may not be necessarily ‘classy’ but there is no doubting its iconic status.
Vanity Fair

