Joanna Goddard Hasn’t Set An Alarm In 7 Years

Ten years ago, Joanna Goddard was working as a full-time magazine writer when she started a personal blog called A Cup of Jo as an evening and weekend hobby. Since then, it’s grown into a very popular lifestyle website that boasts more than five million monthly page views and about one million monthly unique visitors. Joanna eventually quit her day job to run the site full time, and she also added three additional staff members over the years.

Cup of Jo now covers a variety of topics from fashion to parenting to motherhood, the latter of which is near and dear to Joanna, a mom of two boys, Toby, 7, and Anton, 4. She lives and works in Brooklyn with her husband of eight years, Alex, a staff reporter for the Styles section of The New York Times.