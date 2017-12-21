Jobs That Require a Music Business Degree

If you’re looking for an exciting and interesting career, it’s hard to beat working in the music industry. In addition to the enormous amounts of creativity, expression and innovation that go into music production, working for record labels, music production and distribution firms and music publishing can be extremely lucrative jobs in the industry. Don’t worry if you don’t play an instrument or can’t sing a note- all it takes to make it big in the music business is a love for music and the drive to learn all you can about the music industry. Earning a specified music business degree can be a helpful foundation for a successful career in the music industry. Music business degrees are a primary requirement for many jobs within the industry, even for entry-level positions. If you are serious about pursuing a career in the music business, you may want to consider earning a music business degree with a concentration on some of the following career choices.

Account Manager

Account managers handle the financial side of the music business. Clients in the music industry, including entertainers, talent managers and record label executives, rely on the account manager for all of their personal and business financial needs, including preparation of taxes, tour budget planning, investment planning and contract negotiation. Earning a finance or business degree with a focus on the music industry can help you get your foot in the door as an account manager.

Typical Salary of an Account Manager- $25,000- over $1million annually

Entertainment Attorney

An entertainment attorney helps musicians and other performers navigate the often-murky waters of contract negotiation, as well as potentially help them mitigate any personal legal matters that may arise. The primary job of an entertainment attorney is to make sure that all contracts to be signed by the musician or band are in order, and to provide advice and representation for everyone associated with the musician or band should legal matters arise. Though you would also need to earn a law degree and pass the bar exam for the state in which you wish to practice to become an entertainment attorney, obtaining a music business-related degree in your undergraduate studies is the the first step you must take.

Typical Salary of an Entertainment Attorney- $70,000- $150,000+ annually

Music Publisher

Music publishers hire songwriters to write demo tracks, which are then pitched to artists and record labels as potential hit songs. Music publishers also pitch instrumental recordings for TV shows, commercials and movies. Obtaining a music publishing degree or another music business degree is a general requirement to land an entry-level position in the very lucrative and exciting field of music publishing.

Typical Salary of a Music Publisher- $20,000- over $1 million annually

Booking Agent

When musicians are planning a concert tour, the booking agent is the chief point of contact for planning tour stops and securing performance venues. A booking agent is responsible for planning tours for artists and negotiating all the terms of the contracts with venues for each tour stop. A music business degree can help you begin a career as a booking agent by giving you the competitive edge over fellow applicants.

Typical Salary of a Booking Agent- $20,000- over $1 million annually