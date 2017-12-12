Jodie Foster On Sex Assault: 'Justice By Twitter Is Not The Way To Go'

“It is an amazing moment in time and, you know, in order to do it justice, I think we need a bigger dialogue and a much more complicated dialogue,” said Foster, answering a question about the online #MeToo movement that has inspired women to open up about being victimized. “But this time is necessary and I’m really looking forward to what happens next, like all social justice movements. I think we’re all looking forward to how we can heal, and we want to hear voices. We want to hear the other side as well, in order to really change things.