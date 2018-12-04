Joe Biden Says He's 'The Most Qualified Person In The Country To Be President'

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking during the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law 20th Anniversary Gala in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that he would be the most qualified candidate to face off against President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I’ll be as straight with you as I can: I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said during a book tour stop at the University of Montana, according to CNN. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life.”

Biden clarified that he has not decided whether he will run in 2020, noting that he and his family are “going to make that decision in the next six weeks to two months.”

Biden, who was a Democratic senator from Delaware before becoming vice president under Barack Obama, has been working in politics since the early 1970s. He told the event moderator, writer Bruce Feiler, that no one should run for the biggest job in politics if they don’t think they’re qualified.

“I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have ― even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right but I know a great deal about it,” he said.

Feiler pointed out some obstacles a Biden 2020 run would present to the Democratic Party, including his controversial treatment of Anita Hill when he was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the fact that he’s a “gaffe machine.”

“Which of these scares you the most?” Feiler asked.