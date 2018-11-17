Joe Biden Just Adopted An Adorable Shelter Dog

Joe Biden is welcoming a furry new member to his family.

On Saturday, the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, adopted a German shepherd named Major from the Delaware Humane Association, the animal shelter posted on social media.

The Bidens had already been fostering Major for the shelter and decided to adopt him permanently. The Delaware Humane Association wrote that Major came from a litter of puppies that someone had surrendered to the shelter who were “not doing well at all.” After the shelter posted about the pups on social media, the former vice president “caught wind of them and reached out immediately.”

Multiple photos on the group’s Facebook page show Biden posing with the dog, including one of the pair apparently looking at photos of Major when he was a young puppy.

The family has another German shepherd named Champ.

Win McNamee via Getty Images Champ, the Bidens' other German shepherd, at the Naval Observatory in 2012.

When Biden got Champ in 2008, he received some criticism from animal welfare advocates for going to a high-volume breeder rather than a shelter or rescue group.

On Saturday, though, many were praising the Bidens for opting to adopt from a shelter.