Joe Biden Says He Wishes He Had 'Been Able To Do More For Anita Hill'

Biden recalled the three women the Senate committee had tried to subpoena to testify against Thomas.

“In retrospect, some, including Anita, think I should have subpoenaed them no matter what,” he said. “The reason I didn’t, I was worried they would come and not corroborate what she said and make ― I mean, Clarence Thomas only won by two votes. And we still thought we had a chance at beating him.”

He added: “I wish I had been able to do more for Anita Hill. I owe her an apology.”