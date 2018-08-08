Joe Biden Launches 'As You Are' Campaign In Support Of LGBTQ Youth

LGBTQ Homeless Youth

Alexander, 24 (Man With Trans Experience)

“I started transitioning at 18. In Florida, at the time, trans-identified people were not really protected. I was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and also gender identity disorder. Nowadays they categorize it as gender identity dysphoria. It’s a big difference.<br><br>“My mom was not accepting of me. But me liking someone of the same sex or gender was not the biggest issue. The problem was more me representing very masculine. She said to me once, ‘If you are going to like girls, then why don’t you look like one?’ She couldn’t understand. She was abusive both verbally and physically. After a while, it got to a point where it was too much. I couldn’t be myself. So I left. <br><br>“My time as a homeless was hard. I didn’t know if I was going to make it. Many times I thought my mental health was not going to allow me to get out of this situation. What kept me going is the knowledge that I had goals. I really wanted to get out of the shelter system. <br><br>“For a lot of people, what is missing is the hope. And hope is necessary to get out of these situations.”

Letizia Mariotti