Former Vice President Joe Biden bashed President Donald Trump’s administration in a new video in which he explained the importance of international institutions and America’s credibility in the world.

Biden called out the Trump White House for breaking down international norms and rules established after WWII to keep peace and aid prosperity in the “Here’s The Deal” segment shared online by media company ATTN: on Thursday.

“They’re being attacked from within by the kinds of charlatans and demagogues who are eroding our democracy by attacking institutions like an independent judiciary, a free press,” said Biden.

“Now is not the time to pull back from the world,” he added. “This is a moment to lead boldly, not to coddle dictators from the Philippines to Russia.”