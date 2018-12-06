Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a blistering critique of President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday night, but without mentioning it by name.

Biden told guests at the Lantos Foundation annual gala that “we are in a battle for the soul of this nation” and “have to recognize trend lines are moving in the wrong direction.”

He then cited an Anti-Defamation League report, released earlier this year, that showed how “anti-Semitic incidents had rose nearly 60 percent alone in 2017.”

It was “the largest one-year increase since they started keeping records in 1970,” Biden added. “That’s not an accident. It’s not an accident,” he said. “Our leadership is giving license, giving license to this prejudice.”