Joe Biden, Lady Gaga Support Sexual Assault Survivors In New PSA

Former Vice President Joe Biden and pop star Lady Gaga teamed up for a PSA supporting survivors of sexual assault.

In a new video for the It’s On Us campaign, Biden and Gaga reminded viewers of their own responsibility to intervene when they see abuse. The duo also encouraged survivors of sexual assault to reach out for support.

“I am a sexual assault survivor,” Gaga said. “I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma ― psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body.”

Honored to work with a woman of great courage, my friend @ladygaga. With her leadership, and your help, we can change the culture. #ItsOnUs https://t.co/ZcaOqncopa — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2017

Biden and former President Barack Obama launched the “It’s On Us” campaign in 2014 to end sexual assault on college campuses.

The new PSA was released on the heels of multiple women accusing famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, including rape. The allegations resulted in Weinstein being fired from his eponymous production company and entering an Arizona sex rehab facility for one week.