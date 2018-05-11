Joe Biden Berates White House Over 'Joke' About John McCain's Health

People have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration. It happened yesterday.

John McCain is a genuine hero – a man of valor whose sacrifices for his country are immeasurable. As he fights for his life, he deserves better – so much better.

Given this White House’s trail of disrespect toward John and others, this staffer is not the exception to the rule; she is the epitome of it.

Our children learn from our example. The lingering question is whose example will it be. I am certain it will be John’s.