Joe Jonas Dresses Up As Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' Character

Rocker Joe Jonas got personal for Halloween this year.
At Kate Hudson’s costume party over the weekend, he dressed up as fiancee Sophie Turner’s character from “Game of Thrones.”
Jonas makes a rather stubbled Sansa Stark, but dude gets credit for embracing the holiday and his significant other’s professional choices.
Jonas, the middle sibling of the former boy band trio The Jonas Brothers, posted his cross-dressing cosplay on Instagram story.
Here’s the real (but still fictional) Sansa Stark, played by Turner.
Good try, Joe!
It should be noted that Turner didn’t return the favor, as evidenced by a group pic Jonas posted of the night out. She went as an elephant.