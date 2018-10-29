Joe Jonas Dresses Up As Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' Character

Rocker Joe Jonas got personal for Halloween this year.

At Kate Hudson’s costume party over the weekend, he dressed up as fiancee Sophie Turner’s character from “Game of Thrones.”

Jonas makes a rather stubbled Sansa Stark, but dude gets credit for embracing the holiday and his significant other’s professional choices.

Jonas, the middle sibling of the former boy band trio The Jonas Brothers, posted his cross-dressing cosplay on Instagram story.

Instagram

Here’s the real (but still fictional) Sansa Stark, played by Turner.

HBO

Good try, Joe!