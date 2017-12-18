Sen. Joe Manchin Says He's 'Moved On' From Trump Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) apparently is over the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump.

When asked if he believes Trump should be investigated, Manchin said he’s “moved on.”

“You know I’m not going to make that determination because he went through an election process with all of this in the open,” he told CNN. “If people feel that to be done, I think we have other things to be done too. I think women ought to have a right to come forward, they feel very strong about this. They should be protected, they can’t be retaliated on.”

Trump has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault and rape, by 21 women. Manchin is up for re-election next year in West Virginia, a predominantly Republican state.

Sen. Joe Manchin on Sen. Al Franken: "I definitely think he should not resign." https://t.co/ZIDNuOQXsF — New Day (@NewDay) December 18, 2017

Alabama’s Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones shared a similar sentiment on Sunday, telling CNN that people “need to move on” from the allegations against Trump.

“People had an opportunity to judge before that election,” Jones said. “I think we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues. I don’t think the president ought to resign at this point. We’ll see how things go.”

Manchin told CNN that he believes there should be an ethics investigation into Franken’s alleged behavior but he does not believe the senator should follow through with his resignation. Franken announced Dec. 7 that he would step down from his Senate seat in “coming weeks.”