Joe Manganiello Hid An Adorable Surprise In His Jacket For Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara’s love is written in the stars stitching.

The couple made a joint appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Saturday. Manganiello wore a windowpane plaid suit jacket, which Vergara later revealed had a love note hidden inside.

The “Modern Family” star shared a photo of the “little surprise” via Instagram on Sunday: When you pop the collar of Manganiello’s jacket, the words “I LOVE SOFIA” can be seen stitched in red.

“When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “I❤️ you too.”