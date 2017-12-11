LATINO VOICES
Joe Manganiello Hid An Adorable Surprise In His Jacket For Sofia Vergara

"When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u," the actress wrote on Instagram.
By Carolina Moreno
D'awwwww. 

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara’s love is written in the stars stitching. 

The couple made a joint appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Saturday. Manganiello wore a windowpane plaid suit jacket, which Vergara later revealed had a love note hidden inside.

The “Modern Family” star shared a photo of the “little surprise” via Instagram on Sunday: When you pop the collar of Manganiello’s jacket, the words “I LOVE SOFIA” can be seen stitched in red. 

“When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “I❤️ you too.”

Manganiello and Vergara celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month. The two stars tied the knot in a flower-filled ceremony at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. 

