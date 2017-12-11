Joe Manganiello Hid An Adorable Surprise In His Jacket For Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara’s love is written in the stars stitching.
The couple made a joint appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Saturday. Manganiello wore a windowpane plaid suit jacket, which Vergara later revealed had a love note hidden inside.
The “Modern Family” star shared a photo of the “little surprise” via Instagram on Sunday: When you pop the collar of Manganiello’s jacket, the words “I LOVE SOFIA” can be seen stitched in red.
“When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “I❤️ you too.”
Manganiello and Vergara celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month. The two stars tied the knot in a flower-filled ceremony at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.