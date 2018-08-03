A Major Conservative Donor Is Meddling In A Democratic Primary In Kansas

A group largely funded by a major conservative donor is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in a swing seat Democratic congressional primary in Kansas, hoping to persuade voters to nominate a progressive candidate supported by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The ads, from the conservative group Ending Spending, aim to boost Brent Welder, a former Obama and Sanders campaign official who is running in the Democratic primary for the right to challenge GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, which covers Kansas City and its suburbs.

Ending Spending is largely funded by billionaire TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, who donated $1 million to boost President Donald Trump’s election. Ricketts’ son, Todd, is the finance chair of the Republican National Committee. Other major conservative donors have also backed the group. While it sometimes attacks Republicans, it has focused the majority of its firepower on Democrats in recent cycles. Its “attacks” on Welder are designed to appeal to Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s primary, potentially creating a clash between Welder and Yoder in November.

“Meet progressive Brent Welder, community organizer, friend to Barack Obama and ally of Bernie Sanders. Welder wants to bring Obama-Sanders progressivism to Kansas,” a cheery female narrator says at the beginning of the 30-second ad. “He’d raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, wipe out tax breaks for big corporations, make college completely free. And he supports single-payer Medicare for All.”

Only then does the narrator get to the rub: “We don’t need more Obama-Sanders progressivism. Brent Welder. Too progressive for Kansas.”

Ending Spending has put about $150,000 behind the television ad buy, according to a media-tracking source.

Maybe it's just me, but this latest attack ad on @BrentWelder sounds more like an ad to vote FOR Welder. $15 min wage? Medicare for All? Free college? Heck, yeah! Sign me up! #KS03 — Judith Jetson (@JudithJetson) August 3, 2018

Welder is one of the three leading candidates in the district, which Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016 and is full of the highly-educated white voters who have turned against Republicans in the era of Trump. He’s facing Tom Niermann, a moderate history teacher who’s running a campaign focused on gun control and education, and Sharice Davids, a Native American former MMA fighter and Obama administration official who has the backing of EMILY’s List.

Niermann and Davids condemned the Ending Spending ads, and said they showed Yoder was desperate to save his re-election bid.

“Yoder decided a long time ago to vote with party leaders instead of his community, counting on billionaires to bail out his campaign when he faces tough challengers, as he does now,” the pair said in a joint statement. “He has now gone yet another bridge too far ― calling in Republican dark money to elevate an opponent of his choosing, rather than answer to his constituents for his egregious votes.”

Welder’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for Welder earlier last month, boosting his campaign’s fundraising.

.@BrentWelder’s campaign in #KS03 had previously been raising ~$12,000 a week.



It’s raised $109,697 since the rally with @BernieSanders and @Ocasio2018 on Friday. — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) July 26, 2018

Ending Spending’s tactics aren’t without precedent. In 2012, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill famously aired ads attacking GOP Rep. Todd Akin as “too conservative” in order to boost him over too more electable opponents. The ads worked, and Akin self-destructed in the general election.