MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Calls House GOP 'Dupes For Vladimir Putin'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough laid into Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday’s “Morning Joe” for trying to impede special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“They’re not just being dupes for Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. “They’re being dupes for Vladimir Putin.”

Scarborough launched into criticism after introducing a new CNN poll that shows Mueller’s approval rating sitting 20 points higher than that of President Donald Trump.

Fifty percent of Americans now approve of how Mueller is handling the Russia investigation, up from 47 percent in August. That same poll indicated only 30 percent of Americans approve of how Trump is handling it.

Meanwhile, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has been helping lead the charge against the Mueller probe, and some House Republicans have even tried to impeach Mueller’s boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

New numbers on the Mueller investigation, per CNN/SSRS pic.twitter.com/bSMH7FwkOx — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 13, 2018