Joe Scarborough Sums Up Trump's 'Weakness Across The Globe' With 6 Little Words

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has called out President Donald Trump for boasting about his administration’s foreign policy accomplishments.
Trump tweeted his criticism of former President Barack Obama’s stances on the self-styled Islamic State (also known as ISIS), North Korea and Afghanistan on Wednesday morning.
Scarborough agreed that “things weren’t going well with the North Koreans and Barack Obama or past presidents” but that was only because “none of the past presidents gave them the sort of victories that Donald Trump did without them having to do anything.”
“He’s showing extraordinary weakness and the North Koreans are loving it,” he added. “Vladimir Putin. Weakness across the globe. A retreat from Syria, Afghanistan, the Taliban.”
Scarborough later succinctly summed up “the foreign policy pronouncements of Donald Trump and what he’s trying to do” in six words: “In every case, it’s retreat, retreat, retreat, surrender, surrender, retreat.”