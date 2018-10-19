Joe Scarborough predicts President Donald Trump won’t seek re-election to the White House in two years.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said he thought Trump would “cash out” ahead of the 2020 election.

“He didn’t want to be elected president, he didn’t think he was going to be elected president, he didn’t even think he was going to get the Republican nomination,” said Scarborough, who added he was being “dead serious.”

Colbert replied by explaining why he’s actually keen for Trump to run again.

“I think it’s important that the voters of America have an opportunity to say ‘Oops, my bad, we’ve made a mistake there’ and correct themselves,” Colbert said. “And if Donald Trump doesn’t run he takes away that corrective action of history and therefore his presidency is whole and unjudged if he just doesn’t run again.”