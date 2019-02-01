Joe Scarborough’s Friday morning analogy to describe the tactics President Donald Trump is using to argue for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall was enough to put viewers off their breakfast.

The host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said Trump “failed historically” in his bid to scare voters ahead of the 2018 midterms with fearmongering talk of dangerous caravans of migrants heading toward the U.S.

And he likened Trump’s current doubling down on that rhetoric, in his attempt to secure funding from Congress for the wall, to when Coca-Cola unsuccessfully tried to introduce a new recipe for its popular soft drink in 1985 in what’s now called New Coke debacle.