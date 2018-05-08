Joe Scarborough: Trump's Legal Strategy Is Like 'A Monkey Throwing Poo Against The Wall'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for adding former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to his legal team.

“Donald Trump said during the transition that Rudy Giuliani was losing it, that he was a couple of steps behind, that he was falling asleep five minutes into meetings,” Scarborough said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Everybody around Donald Trump said [Giuliani] was drinking too much ― Donald Trump suggested as much,” Scarborough continued. “That was two years ago. And the fact that Donald Trump brought this guy in two years later despite his own reservations about him ... it’s not 3D chess. That’s not even checkers. That’s a monkey throwing poo against the wall, and it doesn’t usually turn out well.”

Giuliani made waves last week when he revealed Trump reimbursed personal attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford).

Trump denied knowledge of the payment and suggested Friday that Giuliani didn’t have “his facts straight.” Giuliani continued his media blitz over the weekend with a bizarre interview on ABC’s “This Week,” in which he hinted that Cohen may have made payments to other women on behalf of Trump.

Still, Giuliani said he was happy with his explosive media tour.