Joe Wilson Reacts To Scooter Libby Pardon: 'Trump Is A Vile And Despicable Individual'

It has nothing to do with Libby, and it has nothing to do with me. Libby’s problem was with the Justice Department. He was indicted, tried and convicted on obstruction of justice and perjury charges for basically violating the national security of the United States of America.

Now he’s being pardoned for it, which suggests of course that Mr. Trump is willing to allow people to violate the essence of our defense structure, our national security, our intelligence apparatus and essentially get away with it.

Tactically, I think it was a very interesting political move because he’s suddenly rallied all the neoconservatives to come out of their rocks and once again be at the forefront of American military adventurism. To wit, the reappearance of John Bolton as national security adviser. As to Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, I think they just demonstrate once again what comedians they are on the stage that is now Washington D.C.

Finally, as to Trump, he is a vile and despicable individual. He represents the repudiation of everything that my generation has worked to secure for our nation and its people. I find him utterly unacceptable as president.