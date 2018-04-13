Joe Wilson Reacts To Scooter Libby Pardon: 'Trump Is A Vile And Despicable Individual'

WASHINGTON ― Former U.S. ambassador Joseph Wilson, a man whose family was turned upside down by Scooter Libby, sharply criticized President Donald Trump for pardoning the former President George W. Bush administration official, saying it showed his disregard for America’s national security.
“It has nothing to do with Libby, and it has nothing to do with me,” Wilson told HuffPost Friday. “Libby’s problem was with the Justice Department. He was indicted, tried and convicted on obstruction of justice and perjury charges for basically violating the national security of the United States of America.”
“Now he’s being pardoned for it, which suggests of course that Mr. Trump is willing to allow people to violate the essence of our defense structure, our national security, our intelligence apparatus and essentially get away with it,” he added.
Wilson was a key figure in questioning whether the Bush administration manipulated intelligence to invade Iraq. His 2003 New York Times op-ed undermined Bush’s claim that Iraq’s former President Saddam Hussein had purchased materials needed for a nuclear weapon from Africa. He came to his conclusion after traveling to Niger in 2002, on behalf of the CIA, to investigate whether Saddam had purchased uranium yellowcake.
As retaliation, the Bush administration leaked the name of Wilson’s wife, Valerie Plame, a covert CIA agent, to the press in its attempts to undercut Wilson. That move effectively ended her career with the agency.
In 2007, a federal jury found Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff, guilty of lying about his role in the leak of Plame’s identity and of obstructing the probe into the leak.
“I don’t know Mr. Libby, but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly,” Trump said in a statement Friday. “Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”
Bush commuted Libby’s sentence, sparing him from serving in prison, but he refused to pardon him.
Wilson also said that he finds Trump to be a “vile and despicable individual” who is “utterly unacceptable as president.”
Wilson’s full comments to HuffPost below:
It has nothing to do with Libby, and it has nothing to do with me. Libby’s problem was with the Justice Department. He was indicted, tried and convicted on obstruction of justice and perjury charges for basically violating the national security of the United States of America.
Now he’s being pardoned for it, which suggests of course that Mr. Trump is willing to allow people to violate the essence of our defense structure, our national security, our intelligence apparatus and essentially get away with it.
Tactically, I think it was a very interesting political move because he’s suddenly rallied all the neoconservatives to come out of their rocks and once again be at the forefront of American military adventurism. To wit, the reappearance of John Bolton as national security adviser. As to Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, I think they just demonstrate once again what comedians they are on the stage that is now Washington D.C.
Finally, as to Trump, he is a vile and despicable individual. He represents the repudiation of everything that my generation has worked to secure for our nation and its people. I find him utterly unacceptable as president.