Joey Arias Surrounded By Nude Men In Return To Nature

The artist Steven Menendez will present unseen portraits of Joey Arias surrounded by over 30 images of godly men in various natural locations for the weekend of Nov 17th. The exhibit, Return To Nature, will be hung at the Leslie-Lohman Project Space at 127 Prince Street, New York. Earlier showings this summer in Provincetown and Fire Island received excellent praise. Opening night is Friday, November 17th from 6-8PM and will run Saturday & Sunday only from noon-6PM.

The exhibition serves as a reminder that natural landscapes are the greatest sanctuaries were we can find inner peace, reconnect and refresh. “Clothing acts as a barrier to keep us tied to society and all that it represents. Being naked in nature we can connect to the beauty of our deepest selves,” says Menendez. Steven has photographed and been friends with Joey for over 10 years. He is well known in the community for being a spirit-oriented naturalist and his social media photography of his own journeys into the wild are followed by thousands.