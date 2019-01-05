Police Say Woman Was Attacked By Dog, Then Bitten By Dog's Owner

East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Local police posted photos to Facebook showing the suspect walking away and human bite marks on the victim's forearm.

A California teenager is in police custody after police say her dog tried to attack a female jogger, and then the teen bit the jogger after she defended herself with pepper spray.

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said in a statement that the dog attempted to attack the jogger when she was on a run in Oakland’s Anthony Chabot Regional Park on Thursday morning. The jogger used pepper spray against the dog.

Not long after, the dog’s owner ― identified by police as a 19-year-old woman ― allegedly confronted the jogger.

“A physical altercation ensued, where the victim was bitten by the suspect, causing significant injury,” said the statement. The department posted photos on Facebook showing bite marks on the woman’s forearm.

East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Bite marks on the victim's forearm clearly came from a human, not a dog, said police.

Lt. David Phulps told NBC Bay Area that the victim came away from the incident with injuries from the human assailant, not the dog.

“It was pretty obvious it was not canine bites but rather human teeth,” Phulps said. “In addition to the bite, there was punching, kicking. This dog owner stopped her in her tracks on the trail.”

Sgt. Anthony Segotta told HuffPost that the suspect is in custody, but the district attorney’s office has not yet filed charges.