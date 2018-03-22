John Bolton Appointed As Trump's National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will appoint John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as his new national security adviser.

Trump said Bolton’s appointment will be effective on April 9.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Bolton replaces U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who replaced Michael Flynn in February 2017 following revelations about conversations Flynn had had with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Bolton, once rumored to be Trump’s pick for secretary of state or top choice to run day-to-day operations at the State Department, is considered one of the world’s most disliked foreign policy operators. During his less than two years serving as the U.N. ambassador under President George W. Bush, there was a severe uptick in anti-American sentiment among diplomats.

Bolton also served in the State Department under George H. W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The new national security adviser may push for aggressive stances toward Russia, North Korea and the self-described Islamic State group, experts familiar with his track record say.

He has stood by the 2003 decision to invade Iraq, even as bipartisan consensus has moved toward agreeing that the invasion was a mistake. While acting as undersecretary of state for arms control for George W. Bush, Bolton was emphatic that there was proof Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. He reportedly created a dynamic in the department that led to intelligence officials being afraid of defying his unverified claims.