John Boyega And Oscar Isaac Read All Those Thirsty Tweets You've Been Sending

Reminder: your “Star Wars”-themed thirst tweets do not exist in a vacuum.

For some fans, there’s nothing more exciting than seeing John Boyega and Oscar Isaac’s characters, former stormtrooper and pilot Finn and Poe Dameron, together again in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

To celebrate the film’s release, the actors sat down together for BuzzFeed to read aloud some NSFW tweets from fans about all the things they’d like them to do.

One person describes Isaac as a “five course meal,” while another kindly requests that Boyega “destroy” them. Naturally, the two are adorably bashful and riff off the most uncomfortable tweets.

While the two are just friends in the film franchise, there’s many out there (slowly raises hand) hoping a romance might be in the future.

As for when the galaxy far, far away will actually include LGBTQ characters, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy said there should be “many more gay people” in the “Star Wars” universe in a 2013 interview.

And for the record, Boyega is on board after hearing the fans’ react to his off-the-charts chemistry with Isaac.