John Boyega Rocks Our World With These Fine Michael Jackson Moves

British actor John Boyega didn’t stop ’til the audience got enough on Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show.”
After Boyega’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” co-star Daisy Ridley challenged him via a recorded message to bust out his dance moves from the upcoming movie’s wrap party, he couldn’t resist boogying on down to a Michael Jackson-style riff. Host Jimmy Fallon even joined for a twirl.
Check out the full clip above.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens in theaters on Dec. 15.
