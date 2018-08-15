Trump Revokes Former CIA Director John Brennan's Security Clearance

President Donald Trump has revoked former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday.

Sanders said Trump has a “unique constitutional responsibility to protect the nation’s classified information.”

Historically, as a professional courtesy, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to government information after their tenure ends. This is so they can provide insight to their successors on topics they have interest or expertise in, Sanders said.

Brennan has been an outspoken critic of Trump. The former CIA director has condemned Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the president’s criticism of NFL athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest social inequality. Last night, Brennan called Trump “dangerous to our nation” in an interview with MSNBC.

It’s astounding how often you fail to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity. Seems like you will never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent, & honest person. So disheartening, so dangerous for our Nation. https://t.co/eI9HaCec1m — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 14, 2018

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

Trump believes that Brennan has exhibited “erratic conduct” and questionable credibility, Sanders said.

Sanders noted the president is reviewing revocation of access to other people, including McCabe, former FBI chief James Comey, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

When asked if the president is targeting his political enemies, Sanders said, “No, if there were others that weren’t that we deemed necessary, we would certainly take a look and review those as well.”

When Sanders said last month that Trump was considering revoking security clearances for ex-intelligence officials, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) dismissed the news, saying Trump was just “trolling people.”