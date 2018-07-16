Here's More Proof John Cena Is The Biggest BTS Fan Ever

John Cena’s love for K-pop band BTS certainly isn’t fake.

A BTS fan account recently suggested the WWE wrestler step in as a bodyguard after the group endured a hectic visit to the Incheon International Airport near Seoul earlier this month. Fans reportedly got aggressive, trying to take photos of the band.

Cena responded enthusiastically by using his iconic “you can’t see me” wrestling taunt and saying that he’s “#GotYourSix.”

I’ve had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I’ve been touring with them for years, they just can’t see me. #GotYourSix — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 11, 2018

The wrestler’s tweet prompted a flood of praise from the band’s fans, known as the BTS Army.

I just saw this and I have to say that I love you! 100% pure purple sent your way, man!

and I know you will never see this because there are already over 5.6K replies to this... but I had to say it nonetheless.

💜 pic.twitter.com/9763s27ALW — Ddaeng HippieWings (@KiyakakaHippie) July 11, 2018

Cena has been a fierce fan of BTS for some time. He’s been known to post photos of the band and its members on his Instagram account.